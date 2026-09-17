Advanced Responsive Video Embedder 10.8.7/10.8.8 - Hardcoded Backdoor Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-18072
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2026/07/wordfence-prism-detected-backdoored-wordpress-plugin-within-two-hours-of-it-being-introduced/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/advanced-responsive-video-embedder/tags/10.8.7/php/fn-update-check.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-18072
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- advanced-responsive-video-embedder
- Product
- advanced-responsive-video-embedder
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