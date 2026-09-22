AI Copilot Content Generator <=1.4.6 - Unauthenticated Task Data Exposure CVE-2026-6639
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-6639https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/247b1921-70a6-4e65-819a-2895bc395e9f?source=cve
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- aiwu
- Product
- ai-copilot-content-generator
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