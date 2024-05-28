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AJ-Report Open Source Data Screen - Remote Code Execution (CNVD-2024-15077) CNVD-2024-15077

Severity
EPSS Score
Not available
EPSS Percentile
Not available
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/wy876/POC/blob/main/AJ-Report%E5%BC%80%E6%BA%90%E6%95%B0%E6%8D%AE%E5%A4%A7%E5%B1%8F%E5%AD%98%E5%9C%A8%E8%BF%9C%E7%A8%8B%E5%91%BD%E4%BB%A4%E6%89%A7%E8%A1%8C%E6%BC%8F%E6%B4%9E.mdhttps://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/blob/master/aj-report/CNVD-2024-15077/README.md
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Not available
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
anji-plus
Product
aj-report

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