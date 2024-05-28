AJ-Report Open Source Data Screen - Remote Code Execution (CNVD-2024-15077) CNVD-2024-15077
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/wy876/POC/blob/main/AJ-Report%E5%BC%80%E6%BA%90%E6%95%B0%E6%8D%AE%E5%A4%A7%E5%B1%8F%E5%AD%98%E5%9C%A8%E8%BF%9C%E7%A8%8B%E5%91%BD%E4%BB%A4%E6%89%A7%E8%A1%8C%E6%BC%8F%E6%B4%9E.mdhttps://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/blob/master/aj-report/CNVD-2024-15077/README.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- anji-plus
- Product
- aj-report
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