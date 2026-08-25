All-in-One WP Migration and Backup < 7.106 - Arbitrary Log File Write CVE-2026-12898
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/c90553e4-8e1a-4c99-a28f-a0de8d635caa/https://wordpress.org/plugins/all-in-one-wp-migration/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-12898
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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