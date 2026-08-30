Amazon rabbitmq-aws 0.1.0 through 0.2.0 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-9133
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/amazon-mq/rabbitmq-aws/security/advisories/GHSA-8554-wg4r-7hxmhttps://aws.amazon.com/security/security-bulletins/2026-034-aws/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-9133
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.