Angular-Base64-Upload - Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-42640
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/rvizx/CVE-2024-42640https://www.zyenra.com/blog/unauthenticated-rce-in-angular-base64-upload.htmlhttps://github.com/adonespitogo/angular-base64-uploadhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-42640
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 11, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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