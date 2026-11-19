AnsibleForms <= 6.2.0 - Authentication Bypass via Hard-coded Default JWT Signing Secret CVE-2026-73969
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ansibleforms/ansibleforms/security/advisories/GHSA-g27f-cjvv-42rfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-73969
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ansibleforms
- Product
- ansibleforms
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