AnythingLLM - Information Disclosure CVE-2024-6842
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.com/bounties/cd911fc7-ac6b-4974-acd0-9cc926fa8d9ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-6842
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 20, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Mintplex Labs
- Product
- anything-llm
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.