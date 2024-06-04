Apache HTTP Server < 2.4.59 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2023-38709CVE-2024-24795CVE-2024-27316
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_24.html#2.4.59https://kb.cert.org/vuls/id/421644https://nowotarski.info/http2-continuation-flood/https://nowotarski.info/http2-continuation-flood-technical-details/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 4, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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