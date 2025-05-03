Apache HTTP Server - ACL Bypass CVE-2024-38473
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.orange.tw/2024/08/confusion-attacks-en.html#%E2%9A%94%EF%B8%8F-Primitive-1-2-ACL-Bypasshttps://www.cvedetails.com/cve/CVE-2024-38473/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-38473https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_24.htmlhttps://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20240712-0001/https://github.com/juanschallibaum/CVE-2024-38473-Nuclei-Template
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 1, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Apache Software Foundation
- Product
- Apache HTTP Server
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