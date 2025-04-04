Apache Pinot < 1.3.0 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2024-56325
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-25-109/https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-6jwp-4wvj-6597https://lists.apache.org/thread/ksf8qsndr1h66otkbjz2wrzsbw992r8vhttp://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2025/03/27/8
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 1, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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