Apache Solr - Authentication Bypass CVE-2024-45216
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://shfsec.com/cve-2024-45216-authentication-bypass-in-apache-solrhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-45216https://solr.apache.org/security html#cve-2024-45216-apache-solr-authentication-bypass-possible-using-a-fake-url-path-ending
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 16, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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