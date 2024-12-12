Apache Superset < 4.0.2 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-39887
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.quarkslab.com/bypass-apache-superset-restrictions-to-perform-sql-injections.htmlhttp://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2024/07/16/5https://lists.apache.org/thread/j55vm41jg3l0x6w49zrmvbf3k0ts5fqzhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-39887
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 16, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- apache
- Product
- superset
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