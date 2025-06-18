Apache Tomcat Multiple Vulnerabilities (Jun 2025) - Windows CVE-2025-48976CVE-2025-48988CVE-2025-49125
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://tomcat.apache.org/security-11.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_11.0.8https://tomcat.apache.org/security-10.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_10.1.42https://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_9.0.106https://lists.apache.org/thread/nzkqsok8t42qofgqfmck536mtyzygp18https://lists.apache.org/thread/m66cytbfrty9k7dc4cg6tl1czhsnbywkhttps://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2025/06/16/1https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2025/06/16/2https://github.com/Samb102/POC-CVE-2025-48988-CVE-2025-48976
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 16, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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