Apache Tomcat RCE Vulnerability (Mar 2025) - Windows CVE-2025-24813
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://lists.apache.org/thread/j5fkjv2k477os90nczf2v9l61fb0kkgqhttps://tomcat.apache.org/security-11.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_11.0.3https://tomcat.apache.org/security-10.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_10.1.35https://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_9.0.99https://github.com/iSee857/CVE-2025-24813-PoChttps://lab.wallarm.com/one-put-request-to-own-tomcat-cve-2025-24813-rce-is-in-the-wild/https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2025/03/10/5https://scrapco.de/blog/analysis-of-cve-2025-24813-apache-tomcat-path-equivalence-rce.htmlhttps://bishopfox.com/blog/tomcat-cve-2025-24813-what-you-need-to-know-blog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 10, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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