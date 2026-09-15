Appium base-driver <=10.6.0 - Reflected Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-58191
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/appium/appium/security/advisories/GHSA-3wgp-x9p5-c7cchttps://github.com/appium/appium/commit/d94a40af9f8040191ee7888571a1c9d5aec59f89https://github.com/appium/appium/releases/tag/@appium/base-driver@10.7.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-58191
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- appium
- Product
- appium
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