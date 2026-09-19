argocd-mcp 0.8.0 - Unauthenticated MCP Session and Tool Access CVE-2026-82456
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/argoproj-labs/mcp-for-argocd/security/advisories/GHSA-rp45-5x3v-48mrhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-82456https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/argocd-mcp-0.8.0-authentication-bypass-via-unauthenticated-httphttps://github.com/argoproj-labs/mcp-for-argocd/releases
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- argoproj-labs
- Product
- mcp-for-argocd
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