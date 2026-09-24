Asgaros Forum < 3.2.0 - SQL Injection CVE-2025-11452
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/e89f1f31-dc70-4ea5-b389-81c8be5b10c6/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/asgaros-forum/trunk/includes/forum-unread.phphttps://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2025-11452
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 8, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- asgaros
- Product
- asgaros-forum
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