Atom.CMS 2.0 - SQL Injection CVE-2022-28033
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/thedigicraft/Atom.CMS/issues/259https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-28033
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 12, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- thedigitalcraft
- Product
- atomcms
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