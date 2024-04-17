AudioCodes Device Manager Express - SQL Injection CVE-2022-24627
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2023/Feb/12https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-24627https://github.com/tr3ss/newclei
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 29, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- audiocodes
- Product
- device_manager_express
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