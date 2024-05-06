Avada < 7.11.7 - Information Disclosure CVE-2024-2340
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://vulners.com/wpvulndb/WPVDB-ID:507E1D07-4953-4A31-81E8-80F01F971E2Ahttps://avada.com/documentation/avada-changelog/https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/8db8bbc3-43ca-4ef5-a44d-2987c8597961?source=cvehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-2340
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 9, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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