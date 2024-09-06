AVTECH IP Camera - Command Injection CVE-2024-7029
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.akamai.com/blog/security-research/2024-corona-mirai-botnet-infects-zero-day-sirthttps://www.cisa.gov/news-events/ics-advisories/icsa-24-214-07https://github.com/fkie-cad/nvd-json-data-feedshttps://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHubhttps://github.com/Ostorlab/KEVhttps://github.com/bigherocenter/CVE-2024-7029-EXPLOIT/blob/main/CVE-2024-7029.py
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 2, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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