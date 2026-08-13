Bagisto <= 2.4.1 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-9506
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-qhcg-rw5x-vg94https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-9506https://www.cert-in.org.in/s2cMainServlet?pageid=PUBVLNOTES01&VLCODE=CIVN-2026-0292https://www.ionix.io/threat-center/cve-2026-9506/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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