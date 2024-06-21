Cacti cmd_realtime.php - Command Injection CVE-2024-29895
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Stuub/CVE-2024-29895-CactiRCE-PoChttps://github.com/Cacti/cacti/blob/501712998589763d411a68d35e3cda98fd9cfd18/cmd_realtime.php#L119https://github.com/Cacti/cacti/commit/53e8014d1f082034e0646edc6286cde3800c683dhttps://github.com/Cacti/cacti/commit/99633903cad0de5ace636249de16f77e57a3c8fchttps://github.com/Cacti/cacti/security/advisories/GHSA-cr28-x256-xf5m
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 14, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cacti
- Product
- cacti
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