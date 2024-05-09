Change Detection - Server Side Template Injection CVE-2024-32651
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-32651https://github.com/dgtlmoon/changedetection.io/security/advisories/GHSA-4r7v-whpg-8rx3https://github.com/dgtlmoon/changedetection.io/releases/tag/0.45.21https://www.onsecurity.io/blog/server-side-template-injection-with-jinja2
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 26, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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