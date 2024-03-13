Checkmk < 2.1.0p40, 2.2.x < 2.2.0p23, 2.3.x < 2.3.0b1, 2.4.x < 2.4.0b1 Privilege Escalation Vulnerability CVE-2024-0670
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://checkmk.com/werk/16361
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 11, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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