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Citrix XenApp - Remote Code Execution (Apache Log4j) CVE-2021-44228

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://support.citrix.com/article/CTX335705
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Dec 10, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
citrix
Product
xenapp

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