Citrix XenApp - Remote Code Execution (Apache Log4j) CVE-2021-44228
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 10, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- citrix
- Product
- xenapp
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