CMS Made Simple < 2.2.15 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2024-1527CVE-2024-1528CVE-2024-1529
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.incibe.es/en/incibe-cert/notices/aviso/multiple-vulnerabilities-cms-made-simplehttps://packetstormsecurity.com/files/177243/CMS-Made-Simple-2.2.19-Cross-Site-Scripting.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 12, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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