Cockpit CMS 0.6.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-35131
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/agentejo/cockpit/commits/next/lib/MongoLite/Database.phphttps://github.com/agentejo/cockpit/releases/tag/0.6.1https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/49390https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-35131
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 8, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- agentejo
- Product
- cockpit
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