Cockpit CMS <= 2.14.0 - Path Traversal / Local File Inclusion CVE-2026-58467
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-58467https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-58467https://github.com/cockpit-hq/cockpit/compare/2.14.0...2.14.1https://github.com/geo-chen/oss/blob/main/cockpit.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cockpit-hq
- Product
- cockpit
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