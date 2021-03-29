Concrete CMS < 8.5.5 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2021-3111CVE-2021-22958CVE-2021-28145
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://documentation.concrete5.org/developers/introduction/version-history/855-release-noteshttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/161600/Concrete5-8.5.4-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://github.com/concrete5/concrete5/pull/8335
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
