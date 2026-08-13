Concrete CMS <9.5.1 - Unauthenticated File Usage Disclosure CVE-2026-6826
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://documentation.concretecms.org/9-x/developers/introduction/version-history/951-release-noteshttps://www.concretecms.org/securityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-6826https://vulnerability.circl.lu/vuln/cve-2026-6826
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 21, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.