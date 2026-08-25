ConnectWise ScreenConnect <= 23.9.7 - Path Traversal CVE-2024-1708
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.connectwise.com/company/trust/security-bulletins/connectwise-screenconnect-23.9.8https://www.huntress.com/blog/a-catastrophe-for-control-understanding-the-screenconnect-authentication-bypasshttps://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2024-1708https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-1708
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 21, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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