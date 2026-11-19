Copeland/Dixell XWEB EVO - Pre-Auth OS Command Injection via Username CVE-2026-124002
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vulncheck.com/blog/copeland-xweb-evo-unauthenticated-roothttps://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/dixell-copeland-xweb-evo-pre-authentication-os-command-injection-via-usernamehttps://github.com/fixedbyreboot/CVE-2026-124002-POChttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-124002
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 12, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Copeland/Dixell
- Product
- XWEB EVO
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