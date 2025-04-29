CraftCMS - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-32432
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://advisories.dxw.com/advisories/craftcms-remote-code-execution/https://github.com/craftcms/cms/commit/1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef1234567https://github.com/craftcms/cms/security/advisories/GHSA-1234-5678-90abhttps://github.com/craftcms/cms/blob/3.x/CHANGELOG.md#3915---2025-04-10-criticalhttps://github.com/craftcms/cms/blob/4.x/CHANGELOG.md#41415---2025-04-10-critical
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 25, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- craftcms
- Product
- craftcms
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