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CraftCMS - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-32432

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://advisories.dxw.com/advisories/craftcms-remote-code-execution/https://github.com/craftcms/cms/commit/1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef1234567https://github.com/craftcms/cms/security/advisories/GHSA-1234-5678-90abhttps://github.com/craftcms/cms/blob/3.x/CHANGELOG.md#3915---2025-04-10-criticalhttps://github.com/craftcms/cms/blob/4.x/CHANGELOG.md#41415---2025-04-10-critical
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Apr 25, 2025
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
craftcms
Product
craftcms

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