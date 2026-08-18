Crawl4AI <= 0.8.6 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-53753
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/security/advisories/GHSA-qxjp-w3pj-48m7https://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/pull/1855https://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/pull/1886https://github.com/pypa/advisory-database/tree/main/vulns/crawl4ai/PYSEC-2026-319.yamlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-53753
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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