CtrlPanel <= 1.1.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-34234
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Ctrlpanel-gg/panel/security/advisories/GHSA-jmhr-q9q5-fqwhhttps://github.com/rootdirective-sec/CVE-2026-34234-Labhttps://github.com/Ctrlpanel-gg/panel/releases/tag/1.2.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-34234
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ctrlpanel-gg
- Product
- ctrlpanel
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