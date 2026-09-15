cve-search 4.0-6.0.0 - Unauthenticated NoSQL Injection
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/cve-search/cve-search/issues/1217https://github.com/cve-search/cve-search/pull/1218https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-59509
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cve-search
- Product
- cve-search
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