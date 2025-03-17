CyberPanel v2.3.6 Pre-Auth Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-51567
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://community.cyberpanel.net/t/cyberpanel-2-1-remote-code-execution-rce/31760https://dreyand.rs/code/review/2024/10/27/what-are-my-options-cyberpanel-v236-pre-auth-rcehttps://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/420.htmlhttps://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/78.htmlhttps://cyberpanel.net/KnowledgeBase/home/change-logs/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 29, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cyberpanel
- Product
- cyberpanel
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