Dahua EIMS - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution via capture_handle CVE-2024-13985
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ahisec/nuclei-tps/blob/main/http/vulnerabilities/dahua/dahua-eims-capture-handle-rce.yamlhttps://cn-sec.com/archives/2554372.htmlhttps://github.com/wy876/POC/blob/main/%E5%A4%A7%E5%8D%8EEIMS-capture_handle%E6%8E%A5%E5%8F%A3%E8%BF%9C%E7%A8%8B%E5%91%BD%E4%BB%A4%E6%89%A7%E8%A1%8C%E6%BC%8F%E6%B4%9E.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 27, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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