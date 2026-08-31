DB-GPT <= 0.8.1 - Arbitrary File Write CVE-2026-73034
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/db-gpt-path-traversal-arbitrary-file-write-via-user-id-headerhttps://github.com/eosphoros-ai/DB-GPT/issues/3104https://github.com/eosphoros-ai/DB-GPT/commit/e0c741bd2b5e521b128cffb3f68982dde3f7b359https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-73034
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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