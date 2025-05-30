Deprecated SSL/TLS version
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/327.htmlhttps://owasp.org/www-project-top-ten/2017/A6_Security_Misconfiguration (Relevant as using deprecated protocols is a misconfiguration)https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7568 (Deprecating Secure Sockets Layer Version 3.0)
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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