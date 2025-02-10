DevDojo Voyager <=1.8.0 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-55415
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.sonarsource.com/blog/the-tainted-voyage-uncovering-voyagers-vulnerabilities/https://github.com/thedevdojo/voyager/blob/1.6/src/Http/Controllers/VoyagerCompassController.php#L213https://github.com/thedevdojo/voyager/blob/1.6/src/Http/Controllers/VoyagerCompassController.php#L44https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-55415
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 30, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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