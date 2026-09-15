Dify <=1.14.1 - Unauthenticated Plugin Daemon Path Traversal CVE-2026-41948
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-41948https://www.zafran.io/resources/difytap-zafran-discovers-how-attackers-can-silently-wiretap-ai-data-across-tenants-on-a-platform-powering-1m-appshttps://huntr.com/bounties/35b7ad59-e35d-443f-bf77-387bfb932ec0https://github.com/langgenius/dify/pull/35796https://osv.dev/vulnerability/CVE-2026-41948https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/dify-path-traversal-via-plugin-daemon-internal-api-access
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- langgenius
- Product
- dify
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