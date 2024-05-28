Digital Watchdog DW Spectrum Server 4.2.0.32842 - Information Disclosure CVE-2022-34534
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gist.github.com/secgrant/820faeeaa0cb4889edaa1d6fef83deabhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-34534
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 19, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- dw
- Product
- spectrum_server_firmware
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