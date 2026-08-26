Directus < 11.9.0 - Version Disclosure CVE-2025-53887
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/directus/directus/security/advisories/GHSA-rmjh-cf9q-pv7qhttps://github.com/directus/directus/pull/25353https://github.com/directus/directus/commit/e74f3e4e92edc33b5f83eefb001a3d2a85af17a3https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-53887
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 15, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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