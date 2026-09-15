Discourse <=2026.2.0 - Hidden Post Revision Disclosure via revert_to Authorization Bypass CVE-2026-27454
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-fq69-f929-wp96https://github.com/discourse/discourse/commit/8510fde30eb0d7f2dee822a95f6cf43b9ac943d0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-27454
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- discourse
- Product
- discourse
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