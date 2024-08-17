Distccd v1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2004-2687
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://distcc.samba.org/security.htmlhttp://lists.samba.org/archive/distcc/2004q3/002550.htmlhttp://lists.samba.org/archive/distcc/2004q3/002562.htmlhttps://github.com/crypticdante/distccd_rce_CVE-2004-2687https://github.com/gwyomarch/Lame-HTB-Writeup-FR
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 31, 2004
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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