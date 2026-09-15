Divi Form Builder <=5.1.8 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload RCE CVE-2026-5524
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-5524https://github.com/caterscam/CVE-2026-5524-PoChttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/CVE-2026-5524
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- elegantthemes
- Product
- divi-form-builder
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