Django Debug Page - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2017-12794
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://twitter.com/sec715/status/1406779605055270914https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-12794https://www.djangoproject.com/weblog/2017/sep/05/security-releases/http://web.archive.org/web/20211207172022/https://securitytracker.com/id/1039264http://www.securitytracker.com/id/1039264
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 7, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- djangoproject
- Product
- django
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