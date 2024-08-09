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Django Debug Page - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2017-12794

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://twitter.com/sec715/status/1406779605055270914https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-12794https://www.djangoproject.com/weblog/2017/sep/05/security-releases/http://web.archive.org/web/20211207172022/https://securitytracker.com/id/1039264http://www.securitytracker.com/id/1039264
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Sep 7, 2017
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
djangoproject
Product
django

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